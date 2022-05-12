LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is warning people to avoid the area of S Cedar Street and Riley Street because of a multiple-car crash.

6 News is on the scene, and can see at least two cars with damage. One of the cars had a broken bumper, and the other was severely damaged and the airbags were deployed.

Police said to find an alternate route for the time being.

There are three cars from the Lansing Police Department, and two tow trucks. There is also one fire truck on the scene.