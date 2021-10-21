Multiple credit card skimmers found during routine inspection

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Weights and measures inspectors found approximately eight credit card skimmers throughout the state, two of which were in Lansing.

The inspection was done by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

Credit card skimmers are inside of the gas pump, not visible to the eye. The skimmers make a copy of the consumer’s information.

These criminals continue to try and use gas pumps to commit theft and steal your personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump. Kudos to our weights and measures staff for their vigilance in protecting consumers pocketbooks and personal identification.” Gary McDowell, MDARD Director

The skimmers were found at the following locations:

Admiral, 3221 Division S., Wyoming

Admiral, 5342 Westnedge, Portage

Sunoco, 40200 Michigan Ave., Canton

Admiral, 4315 Chicago Drive, Grandville

Mobil, 1396 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti

Sunoco, 5843 S. Martin Luther King, Lansing

Mobil, 1500 Haslett Rd, East Lansing

FlexxMart, 496 Main St. Belleville

Criminals who engage in this type of illegal activity exploit and manipulate the very technology that we depend on to conduct secure financial transactions in the retail marketplace. The FBI and its local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are committed to protecting consumers, businesses, and financial institutions from fraud schemes conducted by criminal enterprises likes this one.” Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan

The station owners had security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape. Unfortunately, the thieves cut, broke, or removed the tape. It is important that both the stations and customers remain vigilant at the pump when using a bank or credit card.” Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Lab Division Director

Courtesy: MDARD

An infographic from MDARD says that those going to get gas should notify store clerks if you see anything strange. Additionally, skimmers often tamper with outer pumps, to try and use pumps closer to the store.

Monitor your bank account for any unauthorized transactions.

If you believe your card information has been stolen, MDARD advises to contact your bank immediately.

MDARD is actively working with the FBI and local law enforcement to track down those responsible for the skimmers.