Multiple exotic animals seized from Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control officers seized a number of animals from a house on Vermont St. in Lansing this afternoon.

Over a dozen dogs and cats were seized along with a variety of exotic reptiles and pocket pets.

Heidi Williams, the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter director, said they received about 40 animals, including an iguana, a tegu, a desert tortoise, a prairie dog, geckos, and tarantulas.

Williams said the animals were seized because they were in unsanitary conditions and were not receiving proper care.

Williams said they started looking at the house because of an anonymous tip.

Potter Park Zoo officials and other experts helped with the exotic animals seizure and the investiagation.

Because of how many animals were seized, Ingham County Animal Control is restricting cat surrenders at the shelter until further notice.

