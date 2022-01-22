Multiple MI school districts file lawsuit against Biden administration

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several Michigan school districts and educational organizations are suing the Biden administration over a federal COVID-19 mask and vaccination mandate.

The Livingston Educational Service Agency, Saginaw Intermediate School District, Walled Lake Consolidated School District and Wayne-Westland Community Schools filed a 32-page lawsuit against the Biden administration Thursday in a Detroit district court.

The mandate requires all head start staff to wear masks and get fully vaccinated or risk losing program funding.

The four institutions said they are appalled by the new mask and vaccination policy.

Additionally, administrators said the mandate is unlawful and have issued nine counts against the Biden administration.

The lawsuit claims the mandate will cause the following:

Loss of staff

Program closures

Difficulty for parents

Loss of access to education, food and childcare

The school administrators are also asking the court to get rid of the mandate so that services to families and children through Head Start programs can still be offered.

Michigan congressman John Moolenaar said he supports the lawsuit.

“Michigan school districts and communities are best equipped to decide policies for their own employees, and they should be empowered to make their own decisions, without a top-down approach from President Biden telling them how to do everything,” he said.