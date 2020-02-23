Three people injured after stabbing near Central Michigan University

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich (WLNS)- Three people are injured after a stabbing at a bar on 2000 S. Mission Street. The incident happened around midnight.

According to our sister station WNEM in Saginaw, Central Michigan University Police said a suspect is in custody.

Police will release information on victim injuries and suspect information as investigation continues.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Departments Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779- 9111.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.