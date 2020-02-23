Three people injured after stabbing near Central Michigan University

Michigan

by: Asha Patel

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich (WLNS)- Three people are injured after a stabbing at a bar on 2000 S. Mission Street. The incident happened around midnight.

According to our sister station WNEM in Saginaw, Central Michigan University Police said a suspect is in custody.

Police will release information on victim injuries and suspect information as investigation continues.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Departments Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779- 9111.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar