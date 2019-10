TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan judge ruled this afternoon that the state Legislature did not violate the Michigan Constitution last year by approving a deal between former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and Enbridge Inc.

Judge Michael Kelly of the Michigan Court of Claims ruling means the deal can move forward to shut down Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac and put in a replacement pipeline that would run through a tunnel beneath the lake bottom.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to appeal the decision which she says was unconstitutional because the 2018 deal went beyond what was reflected in its title.