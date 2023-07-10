UPDATE: 3:40 P.M. (WLNS) – Police are actively investigating a shots fired case at Edgewood Villas Apartments in Lansing, LPD officials confirmed with 6 News.

Officers heard dispatched to the apartment complex Monday afternoon on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, officers heard more gunshots.

No victims have been reported. Police are still investigating.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police from multiple departments responded to a large apartment complete on the south side of Lansing Monday afternoon.

According to a 6 News reporter on the scene, it is happening at the Edgewood Villas Apartments near Edgewood Blvd. and Washington Ave. Law enforcement from Lansing, Ingham County and Michigan State Police are all on the scene. In photographs from the scene, officers can be seen with guns drawn and shields in hand. A K-9 officer and a drone were also called to the scene.



Multiple police departments swarm Lansing apartment complex. (WLNS)

At this time details about what led to the large response have not been confirmed. Witnesses at the scene did tell 6 News that “people were shooting at each other” and they were almost hit. This has not been confirmed by the police.

