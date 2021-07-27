Murder warrant issued in Calhoun County cold case

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– On Tuesday the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department announced a murder warrat, in the death of Ashley Marie Parlier.

Parlier was 21-years-old and pregnant when she left her home near Battle Creek in June 2005. That was the last anyone ever saw of her.

Back in May, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dave Homminga announced a man by the name of Harold David Haulman III has recently been identified as a person of interest in the disappearance.

Pennsylvania authorities contacted West Michigan investigators in January after they arrested Haulman and he apparently mentioned Parlier’s name. Calhoun County detectives eventually traveled to Pennsylvania and interviewed Haulman.

During that interview, Haulman confessed to having an argument with Ashley at a home in Emmett Township. He then said he knocked her unconcious, and killed her in a wooded area.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office recently submitted a request of charges to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office, who offically issued the warrent. Haulman faces Homicide in the 1st Degree and is currently being held in Pennsylvania for the two additional murders in Luzerne County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office issued the following statement: