GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man has been charged with shooting a man in Manistee last week.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Deontae Deshawn Duncan of Muskegon was charged with assault with the intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm, receiving and concealing a firearm and carrying concealed.

He is being held in the Manistee County Jail. His bond is set at $750,000 cash.

The charges stem from a midday shooting in the area of 5th Street and Ramsdell Street Friday.

According to Manistee City Police Chief Joshua Glass, responding officers found a 36-year-old Traverse City man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was airlifted to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Later Friday, dispatch received reports about a potential second shooting on Vine Street near 9th Street. This is where officers found Duncan with two gunshot wounds to his extremities. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers believe that there was no second shooting and that Duncan was shot on 5th Street.

On Monday, the police department said the investigation indicates that the shooting was drug related.