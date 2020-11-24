Muskegon woman will testify against husband in TX double murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County authorities have dropped the case against a woman who was accused of harboring her husband while he was wanted for murder.

Ginell McDonough of Muskegon had pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of harboring a felon. The case was dismissed Friday.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat said McDonough has been cooperating with authorities and agreed to testify against her husband Cedric Marks.

A January 2019 mug shot of Cedric Marks.

Marks faces capital murder charges in Texas, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and Scott’s friend, Michael Swearingin, in early January 2019. Their bodies were found buried in shallow graves in Oklahoma.

McDonough and Marks were arrested in West Michigan in mid-January 2019. Also arrested then was another of Marks’ girlfriends, Maya Maxwell, who was allegedly present when the killings happened and has also been charged with capital murder. Her case and Marks’ continue to work their way through the judicial system in Texas.

Maat said McDonough has also agreed to help Minnesota investigators as they look into the 2009 disappearance of April Pease, who also dated Marks.