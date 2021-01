LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 11:30 a.m. this morning there was a two-car crash at the corner of Larch St. and Michigan Ave. that ended up with a van in the side of a building.

Police said the crash was not fatal but both individuals were loaded into ambulances.

An orange truck had the front smashed in and was sitting in the middle of the intersection.

This man was on the scene when the crash happened:

<<<This story is developing and will be updated as more information coming in.