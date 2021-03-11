MUST WATCH: Drone video shows destruction caused by brush fire in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS)— New video from the Ingham County Emergency Management team shows the aftermath of a fire yesterday, that burned more than 30 acres of land, and multiple structures in Leslie Wednesday afternoon.

At one point the fire jumped across the street threatening a nearby home. It didn’t stop there. The fire eventually jumped two roads burning an empty field.

Getting a handle on the fire required help from 25 departments, totaling a combined effort of about 250 first responders.

Officials say the lesson learned is “If you’re going to be burning outside in any type of conditions over 10 mile per hour winds, you shouldn’t be burning at all.”