NAACP to host 55th Freedom Fund Celebration on WLNS on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is going to host their 55th Freedom Fund Televised Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8:00 p.m. on WLNS-TV.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAACP is going to be hosting an hour long TV special instead of the regular in-person dinner event.

The event will play again on WLAJ (TV 53) on Oct. 17 at 12:00 p.m. and ELAJ (CW-5), Oct. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

The NAACP Lansing Branch is also accepting donations at https://naacplansing.org/donations.

Be sure to tune into this page for a livestream of the event on Saturday, or join us on the WLNS Facebook page.