21-year-old will face criminal sexual conduct charges in Circuit Court

Jackson – A 21-year-old man is facing kidnapping and rape charges.

The charges were announced by Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka after the man had reportedly assaulted the victim Tuesday.



Najee Thompson, 21, is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct unlawful imprisonment and intentional dissemination of sexually explicit visual material.

An additional count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and interfering with electronic communication were added at the preliminary examination hearing.

Our media partners at MLIVE.com report Thompson met the 18-year-old female from Howell on social media. After chatting online, they met at a location in Jackson Tuesday Oct. 8, where he forced her to drive to the area of Overhill Rd. and Clark St. in Summit Township.

Thompson sexually assaulted her and fled the scene before police arrived.



The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple reports from concerned citizens of a female screaming for help. As officers investigated, they found the defendant running from the scene. Further investigation revealed the defendant prevented the victim from calling 911 and assaulted the victim.

Thompson was soon found and arrested with the help of a Michigan State Police K-9 track. The next day, he was held on $50,000 bond and held at the Jackson County Jail Oct.10.



A Circuit Court Pretrial date will be scheduled in front of Judge Wilson.

Please note the charges are merely an accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.