Napoleon Township postal worker, police officer help in rescue of 83-year-old man

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—For more than two decades Linda Morea has made her rounds down the streets of Napoleon Township delivering mail as a postal worker, but she says no day was as important as last Thursday when she showed up to a house on Wheaton road, and to a mail box that remained full for three days.

“The third day I said no, if he is scared to come out, I’m going to take him his mail, so I pulled it all out, and knocked on the door to give it to him, and nobody answered,” said Morea.

She knows the older gentleman who lives here, and something didn’t seem right, so Morea made an important decision.

“It warrants a well check, so that’s when I called 9-1-1,” said Morea.

The call brought out officer Chris Jacobson, and after not being able to see inside that’s when he knocked the door down, and found the 83-year-old man upstairs, and on the ground, but still breathing.

“He was very lethargic, very severely dehydrated, and after an investigation we found out that he was down for three or four days, and had not moved laying on his back.

After rushing him to Henry Ford Hospital it was determined that the man was suffering from complications of Covid-19, and the call that Morea made saved his life.

“Linda is a hero. She’s the one that did all the work on this. We just responded to the home because of her,” said Jacobson.

Morea says she doesn’t know how she feels about being called a hero, she was just doing her job.

“You know during the pandemic and people are not having visitors and people can’t come over it’s kind of everyone’s job to make sure everyone’s ok.”

The man is currently recovering, but doing much better thanks to the heroic acts of one brave postal worker.

“It makes me want to check on everyone, and make sure everyone’s ok.”