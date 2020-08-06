NASCAR haulers salute to health care workers

A fleet of fast cars, and big trucks drove down Michigan avenue in Jackson today. It was all done by Nascar, and the Michigan International Speedway to honor the health care workers fighting on the front lines at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

The President of Michigan International Speedway says, they wanted to say thank you in their own unique way.

“Just appreciation really. I mean at the end of the day this thing effects everybody differently, and is effecting all of us in one way or another, so just to have an opportunity to create something that’s a little different, that didn’t happen yesterday, and won’t happen tomorrow, and say thank you,” said President of Michigan International Speedway, Rick Brenner.

The hospital says, the past few months have been a challenge as they shifted gears like never before, but to see that the community has their back is extra special.

“Having this parade means a ton, and we are deeply grateful. The staff really does appreciate being recognized. They work tirelessly taking care of patients, and any support they get is greatly appreciated,” said Chief Medical Officer at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Mark Smith.

It’s that support that the hospital workers say keeps them going as they ramp up again to fight Covid-19.

“They know that is means something. They are helping patients, and using this support getting a free lunch that means a ton to those workers,” said Smith.

Michigan Speedway says, they hope that next year these health care workers can celebrate their hard work in person at next years races.