BROOKLYN, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: The parking lots are full and the energy is high as fans from near and far are at the Michigan International Speedway for the Firekeepers 400 Race.

A weather delay is not stopping fans from pouring in to the City of Brooklyn tonight to watch their favorite drivers hit the track.

UPDATE: Wet weather delayed the Firekeepers 400 Race yesterday, but people poured into Brooklyn today to see their favorite drivers hit the track.

According to the Track President, they are more than ready to get started today and the excitement is through the roof.

The president also talked about how much of an impact the speedway has on the City of Brooklyn.

ORIGINAL STORY: The green flag will have to wait for another day.

That's after weather forced the Firekeepers 400 race at the Michigan International Speedway to wait until Monday. Race officials say drivers will start their engines at 5 p.m.

They say because there's still a chance of bad weather in the morning, they chose to start the race later in the day. Gates will open at 3 p.m.