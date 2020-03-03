Nassar fights for appeal alleging judge was biased

Today, disgraced USA women’s gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is fighting for an appeal.

He is fighting for an appeal stating that Judge Aqualina’s comments in the courtroom and on social media were biased.

Judge Aqualina made headlines back in 2018 as she heard the testimony of more than 100 Nassar survivors in her courtroom.

But now, two years later, her comments in the courtroom and on social media are being called into question.

6 News reporter Kiara Hay was in the courtroom and said both sides agreed that Judge Aqualina’s conduct after the trial on social media and comments in the courtroom to Nassar survivors crossed the line.

But the prosecutors argue that just because it wasn’t best practice does not mean her sentencing was unfair.

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Judge Aqualina but today Nassar’s team is saying the judge showed clear bias in the courtoom and on social media.

They say Judge Aqualina wanted to be a leader in a movement and in order to do that, she needed to give Nassar the highest penalty of 40 years.

But the prosecutors argue Nassar was also sentenced to 40 years in Eaton County and 60 years in federal court, making it hard to justify that Aqualina’s sentencing was biased or unfair.



“Those comments should not have been said… I’m not here to justify everything that the judge said. Because some of them were in appropriate… it that does not mean that they were inappproriate. But that does not mean that they rise to the level of an appearance of impropriety. the facts are out there. the test is what a reasonable person would think of those statements.”



This is Nassar’s second time going for an appeal. Kiara Hay will have more on the story tonight on 6 News.

