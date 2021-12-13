Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The victims of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers.
The news was confirmed by John C. Manly, the lead attorney for the victims of the former Olympic Gymnastics doctor.
Hundreds of women and girls have come out and said they were sexually assaulted by the former sports doctor.
Manly released the following statement about the settlement:
“This historic settlement ends another chapter in the Larry Nassar scandal. Survivors have now received a total of $880 million in compensation for their pain and suffering at the hands of this monster and the institutions who enabled him, Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
These organizations spent more than $100 million on corporate lawyers to evade their legal and moral responsibility. We prevailed for one simple reason, the courage and tenacity of the survivors. These brave women relived their abuse publicly, in countless media interviews, so that not one more child will be forced to suffer physical, emotional, or sexual abuse in pursuit of their dreams.
There is one more chapter yet to be written, the criminal prosecution of the FBI officials who failed to investigate and stop Nassar together with the USAG and USOPC officials who conspired with them to impede the investigation. We will continue to pursue justice on behalf of the hundreds of little girls and young women who were molested as a direct result of their obstruction of justice.” said John ManlyJohn C. Manly, lead attorney representing victims of former Olympic Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar