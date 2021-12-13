Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee

U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles embraces gymnast Kaylee Lorincz after testifying during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of U.S. gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, September 15, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The victims of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers.

The news was confirmed by John C. Manly, the lead attorney for the victims of the former Olympic Gymnastics doctor.

Hundreds of women and girls have come out and said they were sexually assaulted by the former sports doctor.

Manly released the following statement about the settlement: