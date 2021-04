LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day all across the United States.

Local Law enforcement agencies are encouraging people to safely get rid of their old and unused prescriptions, because studies show a majorit of abused prescription drugs are obtained by family and friends from home medicine cabinets.

The last takeback day was in October, when the Drug Enforcement Agency collected a record of nearly 500 tons of prescription drugs.