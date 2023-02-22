LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — National media outlets are picking up on a story 6 News reported on in November, and that’s whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will run for president.

After Gov. Whitmer’s 11-point victory against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, she was on everybody’s list to be a presidential candidate if President Biden chose not to run.

The governor has received a ton of free media, adding more fuel to her speculation story. This one in the Washington Post, published just days ago, is a perfect example.

It ranks the top 10 Democrats who could run and right there at number eight, you guessed it, Gov. Whitmer.

The reason she’s not higher on the list is because of what she told 6 News back in November:

“I’m not going to run for president in 2024. Period. I can tell you, period that I am not running for anything in the next two to four years,” Gov. Whitmer said.

But during interviews with the media, Gov. Whitmer never repeated that statement. For three months, nobody uncovered what she said, except for reporter Aaron Burke.

Burke noted that things could change but that her stance sounded “pretty ironclad” to him.

From a political perspective, if those around the governor want to keep the presidential fires burning, they better hope nobody reads the Washington Post.