‘National Squirrel Day’ January 21, 2020

HOLLAND, Mich. (WLNS) - Scoop up one of the two new flavors from a Michigan ice cream company just in time for Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

In honor of the day, Hudsonville Ice Cream will sell two limited edition flavors - Crispy Cocoa Cereal as well as Peanut Butter and Jelly.

The Crispy Cocoa Cereal is made with a brown butter ice cream and fudge ripples along with chocolate covered rice cereal.

The Peanut Butter and Jelly flavor is peanut butter ice cream with strawberry jam swirl and pieces of peanut brittle.

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is on the first Saturday in February, which is Feb. 1 this year.

Hudsonville Ice Cream is based in Holland, Michigan and has been in business since 1926.