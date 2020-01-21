‘National Squirrel Day’ January 21, 2020

January 21 marks National Squirrel Day. Here are 5 facts you may not have known about these ground rodents.
- There are nine different species of squirrels that can be found in Michigan
- The two largest tree squirrels (fox and gray) are by far the most hunted species.
- Two species of flying squirrels are found in the state. The northern flying squirrel inhabits the northern Lower and Upper Peninsulas, while its close relative, the southern flying squirrel, inhabits the southern Lower Peninsula.
- Flying squirrels are entirely nocturnal, inhabiting mature forests and parks, as well as other woodlands
- The squirrel family includes tree squirrels, ground squirrels, chipmunks, marmots (groundhogs), flying squirrels and prairie dogs