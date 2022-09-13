LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and organizations are hosting several events across the nation and here locally in mid-Michigan to raise awareness.

Local Suicide Prevention Month Events:

The John Hillis Kickball Tournament: Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Bogue Flatts in Portland, MI.

Homecoming Suicide Prevention Football Game: Friday, Sept. 23, at Portland High School.

Wellness Fair: Saturday, Sept. 24, at the F-45 gym in East Lansing.

Lansing Out of the Darkness Walk: Saturday, Oct. 1, at Adado Riverfront Park.

Suicide Prevention Month focuses on the importance of not being afraid to seek help if you need it, as the World Health Organization says nearly 800,000 people die worldwide each year from suicide.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide, suicide is the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15 and 24 globally.

Health experts say people can help prevent deaths to suicide by noticing signs such as a change in personality, less communication with others, mood changes, expressed negative wishes, and aggressive behaviors.

If individuals are having suicidal thoughts, experts recommend talking to their doctor, finding a therapist, or visiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness to learn more about support groups.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.