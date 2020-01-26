UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant killed in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(UPDATE 4:45 p.m.)– Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, daughter of former Laker Kobe Bryant, also died in the helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

CNN confirmed that Gianna and her father were two of the five victims on board a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California. The helicopter was reportedly heading to a travel basketball game, according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. EST. 6 News will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

LOS ANGELES, California– NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

TMZ Sports reports Kobe was traveling with three other people in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas.

According to TMZ when the helicopter crashed, emergency personnel responded, but all on board were killed. TMZ said Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

This is a developing story. Check back to this page for more information.