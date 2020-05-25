Nearly 100 white Christians in Lansing sign an open letter to denounce the death of Ahmuad Arbery and other racial injustices in the US

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) On Memorial Day, nearly 100 faith leaders and worshipers in Lansing came together for a virtual prayerdemic service.

It’s called the prayerdemic because, like the global health crisis, they want their message of unity and understanding to be contagious and spread throughout the Country.

The purpose of the prayer, was to address racial injustices in America.

Anna Maria Pasley says Christians of color often feel abandoned by their white brothers and sisters in Christ, when racial injustices happen in the Country and Christians as a whole, don’t stick up for one another.

The death of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25 year old man who was chased and killed in Georgia, struck a new cord with Pasley.

“Just whatever you do, don’t be silent this time around.”

So Pasley, with the help of Sarah Arthur got more than 70 white Christians in Lansing to sign an open letter denouncing the death of Arbery and racism in the Country.

“People say thoughts and prayer are with you all the time and I think people of color are tired of that, ya know its like where is the movement where is the next steps,” says Arthur.

The next step, for people who signed the letter is four action items. To share the prayerdemic, worship across races, educate about race, and create or share an original worship song.

The link to the open letter is here.