Nearly 200 evacuees to leave coronavirus quarantine in US

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows evacuees from China arriving at Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, Calif. An evacuee from China has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been isolated at a San Diego hospital, a person with direct knowledge of the matter tells The Associated Press, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (Krysten I. Houk/U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP, File)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – Nearly 200 evacuees are ending a two-week quarantine at a Southern California military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of a deadly viral outbreak.

Authorities say the quarantine ends Tuesday for those held at March Air Reserve Base. None have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 1,000 lives worldwide.

Hundreds of evacuees remain under quarantine at other bases in California, Texas and Nebraska, and only one has tested positive for the virus. That person, who initially tested negative, is now in isolation at a San Diego hospital.

