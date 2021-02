HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)— Nearly 2,000 people in the Holt area are without power this morning, following what Consumers energy says is an equipment failure.

Crews are assigned to the issues, and hope to have power back on by 10:30 this morning, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

The outage was first reported shortly before 3 A.M this morning.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated is necessary.