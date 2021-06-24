Nearly $49 million to go towards wastewater monitoring project

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced 19 local projects supporting COVID-19 wastewater surveillance, through nearly $49 million in grant funding.

Through this testing, wastewater is evaluated for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

Funding for the project will go until July 31, 2023, as wastewater monitoring can help with disease detection and spread in a large community.

Wastewater surveillance is so important to identifying COVID-19 infections and community transmission early, and is especially important as we move to a new phase of fighting this pandemic. If our rates of infection start to increase, this network may provide an early warning sign and help communities target public health actions to prevent further spread.” Dr. Joseph Khaldun, chief medical executive and deputy for the MDHHS

The funding will go towards sample collection of wastewater, transportation and testing of samples, analysis and result reporting, coordination and communication of local projects with state agencies and submission of results to MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The 19 projects being funded, as well the the specific dollar amount going towards them are:

$1,750,886 – Dr. Michael Conway’s lab at Central Michigan University.

$1,979,848 – City of Traverse City.

$1,831,851 – Shimadzu Core Lab at Ferris State University.

$1,732,225 – Dr. Richard Rediske’s lab at Grand Valley State University’s Annis Water Resources Institute.

$1,910,023 – Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

$7,543,073 – Global Water Research Institute at Hope College.

$3,278,054 – Kent County Health Department.

$2,182,037 – Professor Benjamin Southwell’s lab at Lake Superior State University.

$2,673,806 – Macomb County Public Works Office.

$3,223,635 – Dr. Joan Rose’s lab at Michigan State University.

$2,713,176 – Dr. Irene Xagoraraki’s lab at Michigan State University.

$628,935 – Dr. Josh Sharp’s lab at Northern Michigan University.

$2,500,000 – Oakland County Health Division.

$2,483,851 – Dr. David Szlag’s lab at Oakland University.

$2,009,639 – Dr. Tami Sivy’s lab at Saginaw Valley State University.

$2,596,012 – Dr. Kevin Bakker and Dr. Krista Wigginton’s lab at University of Michigan.

$2,716,317 – Dr. Chuanwu Xi’s lab at University of Michigan.

$3,129,407 – Dr. Jeffrey Ram’s lab at Wayne State University.

$2,032,102 – White Water Associates Inc.

For more information on wastewater monitoring, you can visit the Wastewater Surveillance for COVID-19 website.