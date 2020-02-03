Nearly $70 million PFAS settlement announced for over 1,000 Michigan properties

One of the laws is the "Matt Epling Safe School Law" it requires that all school districts across the state report and address bullying, with an annual report.

The Senator Lana Theis from Brighton (R) who also chairs the education committee, is working with the State Superintendent's office.

To determine is she should hold a hearing on Senate Bills 531 and 532.

There were introduced in September, by state Senator Curtis Hertel from Meridian Township.

The 1st bill, is to sharpen the "Matt Epling Safe School Law" to require more specific reporting of bullying by each district.

The 2nd bill, would make school districts, train teachers in suicide prevention.

Kevin Epling, who helped write the "Matt Epling Law" after his son committed suicide in 2002.

He says, bills like this can save lives.

"We make this a monumental change in our school to prevent as much bullying as we can and harassment. That we are looking for the signs of depression in our young people and suicidal ideation. We step in where we can and we help them." said Kevin Epling,

The State Superintendent's office, tells me they are working with Senator Theis.