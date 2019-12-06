Nearly a dozen dogs rescued from Michigan dogfighting ring

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Almost a dozen dogs were recovered by police from two boarded up houses in Detroit on Wednesday.



The Detroit Police Department and Michigan Humane Society rescue agents found 11 dogs and evidence of a dogfighting ring at two homes, according to a news release from the humane society.



Boarded houses were likely used to throw people off, police said.



The condition of the dogs was not disclosed, and it is unclear whether they will be adoptable, according to reports from our media partners at MLive.



They are now in the custody of the humane society and were taken to the Mackey Center for Animal Care for evaluation, the humane society release said.



“Dogfighting is a more common activity than many people realize and takes place not only in urban areas, but rural as well,” Andy Seltz, vice president of field services for the humane society said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud to have been able to remove these dogs from this horrific situation and thankful to the community member who initially called us out of concern for these animals.”



The humane society asks citizens to report suspected animal cruelty by contacting their local police department, animal control, or the humane society’s statewide response team at (313) 262 – 4022.