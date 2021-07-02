Nearly half a million Michiganders have entered the “MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Within a day of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, approximately 464,698 people have applied for the chance to win $5 million, with 23,978 students having applied for the scholarship sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes began yesterday and will end on August 3, 2021.

This is an innovative way to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, and I am delighted to see so much excitement for the kickoff of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes. We understand there are people out there who have questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers to their questions so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated.” Governor Whitmer

According to Whitmer, the goal of the sweepstakes is to increase the state’s vaccination rate by around 9%, or 667,000 Michigan residents- meeting the 70% statewide goal of residents aged 16 and up who are vaccinated.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says as of July 1, 2021, 61.8% of Michigan residents aged 16 and up have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

You can sign up for the sweepstakes by visiting MIshottowinsweepstakes.com.

Other states like Ohio have led the way for lottery style raffles, starting with the “Vax-a-Million” campaign, which have drastically increased vaccination rates in the state since Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the raffle. According to Ohio, vaccinations in the state “increased 94% among 16- and 17- year-olds, 46% among 18- and 19-year-olds and 55% among those between 20 and 49 years old after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lotteries.”

PRIZES

$1 Million Drawing

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020, and July 10, 2021.

The $1M Drawing, $50k Daily Drawings, and $2M Drawing are only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are 18 years of age or older as of the corresponding drawing date.

$2 Million Drawing

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020, and July 30, 2021.

30 $50,000 Daily Drawings

Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.

The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.

Scholarship Drawings

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date. The parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.

You can view all of the rules here.