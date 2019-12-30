Nearly half of December temps were higher than average

Nearly half of the days in December had high temperatures above the average high temperatures for this month.

For the month of December, temperatures were 4.3 degrees above the average, according 6 News meteorologist David Young.

That’s because of the shifting of the polar vortex, he said.

“In November, the polar vortex was active, we had some really cold weather and we had some snowy weather,” he said. Then as that pattern started to break down, in early Dec., temperatures went back or above normal temperatures.”

Michigan’s warmer December temperatures can then be attributed to the cold air that is now being pulled away from Canada and into Alaska and Siberia.

Dec. 26 ranked as the no.1 warmest day this month with a high temperature of 59 degrees. Typically, the average high on this day is 32 degrees. That’s a 27 degree difference.

Meanwhile, the coldest high temperature for the month fell on Dec. 11 when it was a bitter 21 degrees. The average high temperature on Dec. 11 is 35 degrees.

And as for the lows, the coldest days this month fell on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 with a low temp of 7 degrees. The warmest low temperature was on Dec. 26 when the coolest temp was 43 degrees. The historical average at this time is usually 19 degrees.

*Data source: AccuWeather.com for Lansing, MI.