Need stamps in Detroit? Go to the Aretha post office

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the House of Blues in Los Angeles. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. (AP Photo/Shea Walsh, file)

DETROIT (AP) – The Queen of Soul will forever be remembered at a Detroit post office. President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence is a Detroit-area Democrat who sponsored the bill. Lawrence says renaming the post office for Franklin is a “small gesture of gratitude for her countless contributions to Detroit and the United States.”

The post office is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue.

