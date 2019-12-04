Neff Kindergarten School closes due to illnesses and absenteeism

Neff Kindergarten Center will be closed Thursday Dec. 5 and Friday Dec. 6 due to recent illnesses and high absenteeism, Grand Ledge Public School Officials said.

The announcement came as the school prioritizes the health of the students and staff.

At this time, Neff Kindergarten Center and the entire rest of the building are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. School buses are also being cleaned.

The Grand Ledge Public Schools officials are asking families to keep children at home if they have flu-like symptoms. Children should be symptom-free for at least 24 hours before returning to school.

As a reminder, all other buildings will remain open, but Neff Kindergarten center will be closed Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.