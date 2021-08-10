Nessel announces Washtenaw Deputy will stand trial for assault

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2021 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Attorney General, Dana Nessel, right, speaks in Lansing, Nessel has opened an investigation after a Republican-led state legislative panel said people are making baseless allegations about 2020 presidential election results in a northern Michigan county to raise money or publicity for their own ends.(Michigan Office of the Attorney General via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today that a Washtenaw corrections deputy will go to trial for assaulting a jail inmate.

Cpl. Christopher Ellul is just one of multiple officers charged in investigations in Nessel’s Public Integrity Unit (PIU).

“Seeing Mr. Ellul bound over for trial reinforces our commitment to ensuring those who are hired to protect and serve do so with utmost integrity,” Nessel said.

According to a release from the Office of the Attorney General, Ellul was arraigned on the following counts in the District 14A-1 Court:

one count of assault and battery; a 93-day misdemeanor

one count of misconduct in office by a public official, a five-year felony

While working at the Washtenaw County Jail in August 2020, Ellul was assisting in removing an inmate from their cell. Security footage shows Ellul grabbing the inmate by the neck twice, which is considered to be deadly force by Washtenaw County’s use of force policy.

After an initial exam last month, the case was bound over to circuit court yesterday morning by Judge J. Cedric Simpson.

Ellul’s next court date is set for Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m.