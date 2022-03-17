LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With auto-refund checks making their way into the mailboxes of Michiganders, Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging those to be wary of scams.

The most common type of scam Nessel thinks would occur? Impersonation scams.

An impersonation scam involves someone pretending to be with an insurance agency or government agency, wanting to discuss one’s refund with a consumer.

In case you need a refresher, here’s how refunds will be given out:

Anyone with a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV insured by a policy meeting the minimum insurance requirements to drive on Michigan roads by 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021, is eligible to receive a refund for said vehicle.

Eligible policyholders will receive $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle.

Refunds must be delivered in the form of checks or ACH deposits.

Gift cards, premium discounts, and credits against current or future balances are not allowed.

“These refund checks come at a time when many Michiganders have faced financial hardships, and I appreciate the bipartisan work done to achieve this win for drivers. Unfortunately, these refunds will likely attract bad actors who will turn this surplus into a scam. Remember, these are automatic payments back into your account. No one will call, write or email you for information prior to disbursing the money. And if you are contacted by someone claiming to need personal information before receiving your $400, remain skeptical and report it to my Consumer Protection Team.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Eligible drivers should have their checks no later than May 9.

If you haven’t received your refund by the May deadline, call the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) at 833-275-3437 or email autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

This isn’t the first warning to come from a state agency, as DIFS released a scam alert in January, encouraging Michiganders to be wary of impersonators.

Have any more questions? Click here to access the DIFS refund FAQ webpage.