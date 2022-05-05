LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking her fight online. She is showing the differences between her and her opponent Matt DePerno.

“They asked me the first question was do you have any exceptions to abortion? And I said I do not, they said well, what about rape and incest? I said I do not have exceptions to abortion,” DePerno said back in March.

No exception.



He was also asked about situations that involve the life of the mother.

“Do you have an exception for that? I said I do not.” Deperno said.

We’ve heard a lot about the 1931 law that would make abortions illegal here in Michigan if Roe V. Wade is overturned.

The law states that any person who willfully administers an abortion to a pregnant woman by any means will be found guilty of a felony.

It’s something current Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will not enforce.

“I actually did a commercial you can pull it up in 2018 that was on you know social media where I said I was not going to enforce this law when Roe V. Wade is overturned because again you didn’t have to have, you know, a magic crystal ball to see what was coming in the future,” Nessel said.

At an event, Deperno said he offers a different opinion. “I would enforce that law immediately when I am sworn into office.”

6 News reached out to Deperno today, but he did not agree to an interview or to make any updated comments since the forum took place.

He did recently post a Tweet saying “I join with all who value life and am hopeful for Roe V. Wade to be overturned. This will be such a great win for the unborn and for states’ rights. The courts must never overstep the bounds of the constitution.”