Nessel: Commission can ban guns from Capitol building

A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a formal opinion saying that the Michigan State Capitol Commission has legal authority to prohibit firearms in the Capitol building.

In a statement from her office, Nessel said she is relying on past court decisions and current state laws to determine the Commission can regulate firearms within the areas under its control, including the inside of the Capitol building.

“I firmly believe in the right to protest, the right to demonstrate, and the right to loudly and strongly object to those causes that move us,” Nessel said. “These rights are so fundamental to our democracy that they are enshrined in the First Amendment of our Constitution. But it is also important to remember that the right to protest does not encompass the right to violence, or the right to harm those individuals with whom you disagree.”

Nessel sent a letter to the Commission Friday indicating it had the authority to bar firearms at the Capitol, but some commissioners publicly dismissed the letter saying it was not a formal opinion.

In a letter to Rep. Christine Grieg, Nessel wrote, “Members of our Legislature should not have to wear bulletproof vests or be escorted by armed guards in order to serve the People of this State,” Nessel said.

The Attorney General notes that the regulation of firearms generally stems from state statute, but the prohibition of firearms from public spaces does not need to originate from the Legislature.

“In Michigan, the concept of ‘open carry’ does not provide the unfettered right to bring firearms into any public space,” Nessel wrote in her opinion. “Numerous restrictions already exist on openly carrying firearms in public places.”

The Commission, which manages the Capitol grounds and building, is made up of the Secretary of the Senate, the Clerk of the House of Representatives, two individuals jointly appointed by the Secretary of the Senate and the Clerk of the House, and two individuals appointed by the Governor.

Nessel’s position on restrictions to open carry and weapons possession is in line with guidance provided to House leaders from the prior administration of the Attorney General’s office.

The Capitol Commission is scheduled to meet Monday and 6 News will have a crew at the meeting to update this story online and on 6 News.