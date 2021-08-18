Nessel enters agreement with Michigan business owner, alleged false COVID-19 prevention claims

In this June 4, 2019, photo, Dana Nessel, Attorney General of Michigan, listens to a question from reporters in Detroit. Hundreds of boxes. Millions of records. From Texas to Michigan this month, attorneys general are sifting through “secret” files, nondisclosure agreements between the church and families, heart wrenching letters from parents begging for action, priests’ own psychiatric evaluations. They’re looking to prosecute, and not just priests. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — AG Nessel recently entered into an assurance of voluntary compliance (AVC) with a business in West-Michigan, after the owner allegedly made claims on television that her product would prevent COVID-19.

“I am pleased to see Ms. Davison take responsibility in this matter, and it is my hope it can serve as a reminder that my office takes misleading and false claims related to consumer products very seriously,” said Dana Nessel.

The business owner is Stephanie Davison, who was sent a notice of intended action (NIA) in May.

Davison owns two non-surgical weight loss centers in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

A release from the office of the Attorney General states the following regarding Davison’s alleged actions in promoting Skin Envy’s ipamorelin/sermorelin injections,

During the program, Davison suggested the injections prevent COVID-19, stating she never became ill with COVID-19 and that “I have had people tell me in the medical field that it is probably due to” the injections. She encouraged consumers to purchase the injections “if you’re scared” of getting COVID-19, adding there aren’t “any studies.” Her website also claimed sermorelin “strengthens the immune system” while neglecting to mention potential side effects.

In short, Davison and Nessel have agreed to the following:

public retraction on Davison’s Instagram account for 30 days

add language to the Skin Envy website warning customers of potential injection side effects

payment of $4,000 to the Department as contribution for investigation costs

To read the full AVC, you can click here.