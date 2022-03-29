LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is collaborating with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on robocall scams in the Great Lakes State.

“Michigan residents have received more than a billion robocalls since 2018,” Nessel said. “My department’s partnership with the FCC means our state will benefit from the long reach of the commission’s resources and allow us to better protect residents from these intrusive calls.”

The FCC and the State of Michigan now have an agreement of information sharing and protocol structures to investigate robocalls.

20 other states also joined the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to support robocall investigations.

“The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country. My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it. I thank state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws.” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel

Investigations include the following: seeking records, talking with witnesses, interviewing targets, examining consumer complaints, and building a record against robocall scammers.