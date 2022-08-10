JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Motions moved forward against three members of the Wolverine Watchmen, who were allegedly a part of a plot to storm the Michigan Capitol and kidnap lawmakers.

“We must send a clear message that those who seek to do violence against our institutions of democracy and our elected representatives are not patriots, they are criminals,” said Nessel. “My office is pleased to see this case move forward and to have the opportunity to hold these men accountable for their actions.”

Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico appeared in court for a hearing before Judge Thomas Wilson of the Fourth Circuit Court in Jackson County.

Joseph Morrison, of Munith, is charged with the following charges:

Gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence

Providing material support for terrorist acts

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively

Paul Bellar, of Milford, is charged with the following charges:

Providing material support for terrorist acts, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Gang membership, a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively

Pete Musico, of Munith, is charged with the following charges:

Gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence

Providing material support for terrorist acts, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively

The motions granted by Judge Thomas include:

Though some motions were denied, there is a possibility that they will be addressed at a later time as issues arise in trial.

The trial for the three is set to begin on Oct. 3.