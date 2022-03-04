LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you hoping to help out Ukrainians, but want to be sure your money is going to the right place?

If so, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding you to be aware while looking for ways to support Ukrainians right now.

“As we all watch the images coming out of Ukraine, it’s natural to look for ways to help,” Nessel said. “I’m urging Michiganders to take the necessary steps to research any charities claiming to help the people of Ukraine before you donate. It’s important to verify your money is going to entities that will truly make a difference.”

Nessel has reissued the Crowdfunding for Donations Consumer Alert to prepare individuals with the tools needed to donate wisely.

HERE ARE SOME BASELINE QUESTIONS TO ASK:

1) What is the name, address, and phone number of your organization?

2) Is your organization registered to solicit donations by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office? What is your registration number?

3) How much of my donation will actually be used for the charity’s purpose?

4) Is my donation tax-deductible?

AND BEFORE WRITING THAT CHECK…

Review AGCharitySearch, the Attorney General’s website, or call the Attorney General’s Charitable Trust Section at (517)-335-7571 to inquire about a charity.

Most charities and solicitors of charitable contributions have to register with the Attorney General’s Office. While a registration is not an endorsement of a charity, it does mean that the organization has filed annual financial statements and other documents with the Attorney General.

Lastly, remember that you can always politely end the call, research charities on your own or with sites like Guidestar, Charity Navigator, or the National Center for Charitable Statistics, and give directly to the charity of your choosing.

The Department’s partners at the Better Business Bureau also recently shared resources.

The Department provides a library of resources for consumers to review anytime on a variety of topics.

Your connection to consumer protection is just a click or phone call away. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.