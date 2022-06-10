LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Kevin Taylor, 49, of Riley was arrested and arraigned Friday morning in Wayne County’s 27th District Court.

The assault charges come from the alleged sexual abuse of two victims in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility received the report of Taylor’s conduct in July 2021 and immediately began an investigation.

After ICE’s investigation, the findings were forwarded to the Department of the Attorney General.

“We appreciate that our federal partners took immediate action when the alleged abuse was first reported,” Nessel said. “I have made clear my office will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who commits sexual abuse, especially if the perpetrator is in a position of power. We will fight to secure justice in this case.”

Taylor was given a $50,000 personal bond and GPS tether as part of a potential release.

Taylor’s probable cause conference is set for June 16 at 10:15 a.m.