LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a brief in support of abortion access being put on the ballot.

Nessel filed an amicus brief in support of Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) and its appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court to get its question on the ballot.

The Board of State Canvassers recently voted on whether to leave the question of abortion up to voters in Michigan.

The board was deadlocked at 2-2, and a tie means that as it stands, the question would not be heading to the ballot.

However, RFFA filed an emergency application to the Michigan Supreme Court on Sept. 1, one day after the board made their decision.

“An overwhelming number of Michigan residents signed petitions in support of placing the question of abortion access on the ballot in November,” said Nessel. “Our state constitution provides the people with direct access to the democratic process and that access should not be limited by appointed individuals acting beyond the scope and authority of their duty.”

Nessel said in her brief that the board acted ‘beyond its authority.’

“The Board of State Canvassers—a ministerial body without any legal powers or judgment of its own—effectively usurped the Legislature’s authority by refusing to approve the petition, ostensibly because two of the Board’s members thought the word spacing was insufficient. They effectively created and applied legislation. By aggrandizing itself, the unelected Board has treated the Constitution of this State as an advisory document, and stripped the People of their right to amend their Constitution.”

RFFA submitted about 750,000 signatures on July 11, with 596,379 being ruled as valid signatures.

Nessel held a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the brief. You can watch it at the top of the page.