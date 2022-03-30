LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A coalition of 45 attorneys general, including Dana Nessel, are encouraging major social media platforms to give parents the ability to monitor their children’s social media usage.

Nessel is no stranger to pushing for investigations into social media platforms and was even strongly against Instagram launching an app for children under the age of 13.

I remain very concerned about social media’s impact on the mental and physical health of young people. We live in a time when everything is shared on social media. Not only does that foster a comparison culture in which our kids are constantly exposed to unrealistic beauty standards, it also exposes them to the hateful rhetoric spewed by those who hide behind keyboards. I will continue to join efforts with my colleagues across the country aimed at protecting kids online.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

In a letter sent to attorneys representing both TikTok and Snapchat, the attorneys general are pushing for parental control apps, saying that content moderation and community guidelines aren’t enough.

“Parental control apps can alert parents or schools to messages and posts on your platforms that have the potential to be harmful and dangerous. Apps can also alert parents if their child manifests a desire for self-harm or suicide. On other platforms where these apps are allowed to operate appropriately parents have received notifications of millions of instances of severe bullying and hundreds of thousands of self-harm situations, showing that these apps have the potential to save lives and prevent harm to our youth,” part of the letter said.