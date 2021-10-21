Nessel joins coalition supporting local journalism

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general, encouraging Congress to pass legislation supporting local journalism.

As stated in our letter, local journalism is absolutely critical to our communities and our democracy. This industry has struggled for many years and this pandemic has only exacerbated these challenges. I am urging Congress to support local journalism and pass this legislation.” Dana Nessel

In a letter to Congress, attorneys general supported the Local Sustainability Act of 2021.

If passed, the act would give:

Up to $250 in tax credits to local newspaper subscribers to offset subscription fees;

Up to $5,000 in tax credits to some local businesses for buying ads in local newspapers; and

Up to $25,000 for local newspapers to hire local journalists.

“Regional journalism is critical, as is journalism by and for Black, Indigenous, and people of color, including ethnic media organizations,” said in the letter. “These organizations are best positioned to identify, investigate, and report on issues of concern to their respective communities, and Congress should take action to support and strengthen them.”

Joining Attorney General Nessel in sending this letter are the attorneys general from both sides of the aisle, including Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Guam, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington.