LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you missed it, a Saginaw-based company is grappling with a data breach that has affected more than 521,000 people.

Morley Companies serves business clients, including certain health plans. Recently they shared news of “a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to current employees, former employees and various clients.

Morley has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them, they said in a press release last week.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging Michiganders to remain on the lookout for any kind of communication trying to confirm your personal information.

“Watch out for fraudulent emails, phone calls, and text messages seeking personal or banking information in connection to the Morley breach,” Nessel said. “As recipients of the notice will see in Morley’s letter, the company will explain steps to take to protect the information, as well as access to free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. If you receive other correspondence that asks you do to something like call a number to confirm your personal information, assume it’s a scam.”

An investigation initiated in August revealed that the attackers may have been able to access both client and employee data, including personal and protected health information.

Potentially stolen information includes names, home addresses, social security numbers, birth dates, client identification numbers, health insurance information, medical diagnostics, and medical treatment information.