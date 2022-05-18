LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is not pleased with the Oxford Community School District Board of Education.

The news that the Board would be hiring an outside firm to do an independent investigation into the Oxford High School shooting that took the lives of four students and injured seven more. on Nov. 30, 2021.

We have seen this time and time again—outside firms hired by school boards will maintain attorney-client privilege with elected members and therefore the ability to stop short of full transparency. In my ongoing conversations with members of the Oxford community, it has remained clear that those impacted by this horrific tragedy want nothing more than a thorough investigation that can help identify ways to improve school safety for Oxford and all communities across our state. If the board members are truly listening to the community that elected them, they will commit to waiving any and all privilege at the outset.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Last week, the school board once again opted out of Nessel’s offer to have her office do its own independent investigation of things that led up to the school shooting.

All of this comes one month after Nessel sent a letter to the district, renewing her offer for an independent investigation.