Nessel provides resources, advice at elder abuse town hall

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel brought her fight against elder abuse to Eaton County Monday.

The town hall was one in a series of informational sessions about the topic Nessel has scheduled statewide. The goal is to not only prevent cases from happening, but to inform people of the resources available for those who fall victim to abuse or scams.

It’s information Eaton County resident Jean Ledesma says she wishes she had a year ago.

“I fractured my femur at my knee and shattered it, and I crawled for five hours to get to a phone,” she said. “And when the ambulance got there, my neighbor was right there.”

Ledesma says the neighbor was helpful at first, but at some point, that changed.

“Last fall, she came over and said she was gonna be evicted because she didn’t have the rent,” Ledesma said.

The neighbor asked Ledesma for $2,200 in cash advances, but Ledesma eventually found out the neighbor had no intention of paying her back. Ledesma took the neighbor to court and won.

But Nessel said she hopes to prevent cases like this, and others from happening, and added it’s important to know the resources available.

“People, unfortunately, are experiencing these problems and they want to know where to turn to if they need assistance,” she said. “And so that’s what we’re here to do.”

Nessel says she also wants to make sure all guardians are licensed and trained.

And State Representative Angela Witwer, who represents the 71st District, wants to empower people to take action if there’s suspicious activity involving someone’s money.

“So that people like financial planners can actually put a temporary hold on their accounts when they see there’s been some form of abuse,” she said.

Online:

Report Elder Abuse

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Adult Protective Services