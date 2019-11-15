AG Nessel pushes to crack down on illegal robocalls

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michiganders get more than a billion robocalls each year, and some of those calls can cost people hundreds of dollars.

“There is simply nothing more annoying, more intrusive, uninvited and unwelcome than robocalls,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says. “They are truly one of the biggest nuisances of the modern-day era.”

Nessel rolled out a set of 12 initiatives to combat illegal robocalls–including a new website, a statewide speaking tour and a “scam tracker.” This won’t shut down legal calls–like those from politicians or charities asking for donations.

Instead she wants to target scammers using strategies like spoofing–calling from numbers that look familiar– or telling people they need to confirm personal information like social security numbers.

Educating people about the difference between the two is one of Nessel’s priorities.

“I say that knowing most residents neither understand nor care about the difference,” she adds. “They just want robocalls to stop.”

Nessel wants to keep those scammers from getting more than a few moments of your time.

“More and more Michiganders end up falling victim to the avalanche of illegal robocalls and scams targeting them each and every day.”

Part of Nessel’s plan is to start tracking exactly how much money people lose to these scams. She hopes with the help of agencies like the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau to put a stop to the illegal calls.